North American Arms Black Widow Giveaway

Enter to win NAA’s Black Widow and more worth $534!

Something that will impress. This is how the special edition of NAA’s Black Widow mini-revolver is described. And you’ll be its proud owner if you win this issue’s giveaway. Called the True Black Widow, the gun is coated in a completely black matte PVD coating. It’s as sleek and modern as a mini-revolver can get. The True Black Widow, like its predecessor, has a heavy vent barrel, a bull cylinder, oversized black rubber grips and adjustable sights or fixed low profile sights from Marble Arms. The original Black Widow evolved from NAA’s popular .22 Magnum frame series and includes the time-tested design characteristics of all NAA mini-revolvers that has resulted in enhanced stability and accuracy for the shooter.



The 119 Special commemorates 75 years of Buck Knives. With a Rockwell hardness of 58, its 6" blade is made of 420HC stainless steel with a satin finish. The 119 Special has an overall length of 10.5" and weighs 7.5 oz. It comes with a genuine leather sheath.



The Fenix PD35 V2.0 Digital Camo is a tactical flashlight featuring a Cree XP-L HI V3 LED light with a lifespan of 50,000 hours and a maximum output of 1,000 lumens.



Own this impressive showcase! All you have to do is enter!



