The March 2021 Issue of GUNS Magazine is loaded with features from the world’s most popular and knowledgable writers.

BONUS content includes a gun dealer’s inside look through 11 pages of new products featuring 63 items featured in Shooting Industry magazine.

Also Inside:

COVER STORY:

Springfield Armory Waypoint Rifle: Historic Name Moves Back To Bolts!

Guns Across The Border: What The Lawdogs Used A Century Ago.

Taurus G3C: The Little Brother Can Hold Its Own.

Jim Martin Tribute Revolvers: A Steel (EM) Barce Of Western Entertainment History.

Four For Fighting: The Greatest Quartet Of Combat Shotguns.

Savage Arms Stevens 301: Turkey Obsession Shotgun.

Colt Official Police And S&W Model 10: The Great .38x — Two Sides Of The Same Coin.

