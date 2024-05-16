“Crank And Yank”

I tested the Taurus Deputy, a single action revolver with modern upgrades. The Deputy has all of the features of a gun designed for fun afternoons at the range, combined with real world capabilities for a working gun.

I have mentioned this before. For some reason, I go into a meditative state when I am shooting a 45 Colt Single Action gun. I find shooting a “crank and yank” to be more calming than any of the relaxation things I do, like yoga or breathing exercises. This is a good thing. If I’m carrying this kind of gun and an emergency arrives, I could easily practice Mushin, the martial arts concept of emptying one’s mind, and fight completely devoid of emotion.

The Deputy is available in .357 Magnum or 45 Colt (or Long Colt, as Lindsey calls it). It comes in 4.75″ and 5.5″ lengths. I prefer the 45 Colt 4.75″ model, which weighs 36.40 oz. It has a steel frame and an alloy steel cylinder. The barrel has a 1:16.5 RH twist. The grips are plastic-like material, reminiscent of the rubber ones popular in the 1900’s.