Walther PPK

Range Time

We used three different .32 ACP loads: the Buffalo Bore 75-grain Hard Cast +P and 60-grain TAC +P as well as some more conventional Mag Tech 71-grain FMJ. The Buffalo Bore HC clocked an impressive 1,090 fps, while the company’s 60-grain offering came in at 1,065.

The stouter HC loading approached the .380 ACP but with a bit less snap and gave us the best 50-foot groups of the day. These little heavyweights also shot closest to point of aim. As far as the standard-pressure Mag Tech goes, the average was a more sedate 866 fps, although accuracy was more than acceptable.

Although the power difference between the .32 and .380 ACP favors the .380 — no surprise here! — those souped-up Buffalo Bore loads narrow the gap considerably and would be the preferred choice if your PPK happens to be in .32 ACP. However, .32 specimens like ours are a bit tough to come by. The .380 models have gained ascendancy as any examination of the new or used market will attest.

Before the advent of extended beavertails and Commander-style hammers, the term “hammer bite” got tossed around pretty regularly but the problem with the original PPK is actually better described as “slide slice.” Meaning you should use care in positioning your strong hand to spare the tender webbing between your thumb and forefinger.

It’s worth noting later and slightly heavier U.S. specimens of the stainless PPK/s feature an extended beavertail to deal with this problem. Oddly enough, some of the Fort Smith Walthers in .22 LR lack the extended beavertail, although they feature a slightly longer grip, giving shooters a bit more real estate in which to position their strong hand.

Well?

So, the $64 question — Is the PPK an over-romanticized anachronism today?

I don’t think it’ll ever capture the hearts and minds of shooters as it did once. Traditional DA/SA pocket autos have, for better or worse, given way to striker-fired compacts chambered in 9mm Parabellum, which feature an undeniably enhanced weight-to-power ratio.

But anything as well-made as the PPK, with a heritage — both cinematic and “real world” — like it has, is going to enrapture shooters. And, at least as far as Ian Fleming’s novels go, the PPK remains as much a part of the Bond mystique as Moreland cigarettes, vodka martinis and Bentley sedans.

