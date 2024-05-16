The Bong Bomb

High-Speed Salmon

Fish and game experts in Great Britain use some of the world’s most sophisticated technology to study wildlife there, often producing some real learning surprises in terms of speed and range. But even relatively unruffleable officials were shocked when a salmon they were tracking suddenly displayed unheard-of maneuverability.

An English agent’s eyes almost popped when an 8 lb. salmon fitted with a microchip tracking device suddenly lit up his screen by leaping high in the air, scaling a steep riverbank, then racing straight across the Wales countryside to the middle of a small town.

When the blip stopped moving, the game wardens got into gear and sped off to find this amazing specimen of Salmonidae

They may have been disappointed to learn the fish didn’t achieve these marvelous feats on his own power, but at least had the satisfaction of arresting Paul Williams, 19, for poaching.

The F&G agents found WonderFish dead on Williams’ kitchen table in the company of three other salmon. They didn’t tell Williams which one snitched him off.

The same kind of tracking technology is in limited use in the United States, although we haven’t yet heard reports of a whitetail deer taking the Elko on-ramp to I-80, then averaging 72 mph all the way to Reno.

—

Mark Moritz hung up his satirical spurs last issue to a collective sigh of relief from America’s gunwriters whom he had lampooned in “Friendly Fire” for two long, painful years. The 10 Ring is written by Commander Gilmore, a retired San Diego police officer who bases his humor, like Mark did, on actual occurrences. All the incidents described by the Commander are true.

