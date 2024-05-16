The Bong Bomb

4
The Bomb Bong
When a state transportation department crew spotted a suspicious object just off the highway near Susanville, Calif., they weren’t too eager to grab and bag it. The 14-inch-long white cylinder was wrapped with electrical tape, and one end featured a round metal object looking very much like an oversized cartridge primer. By the time CalTrans deferred to the California Highway Patrol and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit arrived, the scene looked like Desert Storm without all the surrendering Arabs.
After much gingerly peeping and poking, EOD finally made an announcement: “It’s not a bomb, it’s a bong!” The device turned out to be a homemade “bong,” a waterpipe for smoking marijuana. The cylinder was PVC pipe, and the “detonator” proved to be a bottle cap.
Authorities checked it out and guessed it was a pretty poor design, although used, judging by the burnt marijuana residue in the bottom. they figured a dissatisfied smoker probably threw it from a car window.
Idiot Crooks
Unnamed suspects in Virginia Beach, Va., and Springfield, Mo., vie for honors this month, both bungling bank robberies by leaving identifying evidence behind. In both cases, the suspect had come into the banks just minutes before, obviously “casing” the premises.
The first, in Virginia, paused to fill out a loan application. The mental midget in Missouri entered documents for a credit card. Both used their true identities and left accurate address information.
High-Speed Salmon
Fish and game experts in Great Britain use some of the world’s most sophisticated technology to study wildlife there, often producing some real learning surprises in terms of speed and range. But even relatively unruffleable officials were shocked when a salmon they were tracking suddenly displayed unheard-of maneuverability.
An English agent’s eyes almost popped when an 8 lb. salmon fitted with a microchip tracking device suddenly lit up his screen by leaping high in the air, scaling a steep riverbank, then racing straight across the Wales countryside to the middle of a small town.
When the blip stopped moving, the game wardens got into gear and sped off to find this amazing specimen of Salmonidae
They may have been disappointed to learn the fish didn’t achieve these marvelous feats on his own power, but at least had the satisfaction of arresting Paul Williams, 19, for poaching.
The F&G agents found WonderFish dead on Williams’ kitchen table in the company of three other salmon. They didn’t tell Williams which one snitched him off.
The same kind of tracking technology is in limited use in the United States, although we haven’t yet heard reports of a whitetail deer taking the Elko on-ramp to I-80, then averaging 72 mph all the way to Reno.
—
Mark Moritz hung up his satirical spurs last issue to a collective sigh of relief from America’s gunwriters whom he had lampooned in “Friendly Fire” for two long, painful years. The 10 Ring is written by Commander Gilmore, a retired San Diego police officer who bases his humor, like Mark did, on actual occurrences. All the incidents described by the Commander are true.