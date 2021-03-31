Maisie

Listed as a black lab/border collie mix, we knew she was the one. An Email was fired off, claiming her. Already 12 weeks old, she was given the rescue name “Spunky” proving too spunky for her owners. We liked the trait. She was filthy and skinny when we saw her. While bending down to her crate, she enthusiastically dug with her paws at the gate, greeting us. Little did she know she stole our hearts at that moment.

We cleaned her up at home, showering her with love and affection. She loved it. Who wouldn’t? On her first day in our yard, she found a live mouse. All I saw was the tail flicking from her lips as she gave it a few crunches and swallowed it. She was a survivor …

Cooper would bowl her over while playing, but Maisie got up every time, mad as a hornet and chased Cooper, mouth open, ready to nip. She was tough indeed! We learned Maisie was an obsessive ball player. She would play fetch until exhausted, always catching the ball on the first bounce, leaping high, all four feet off the ground. Her body trembles in anticipation, waiting for you to throw the ball again!

Maisie’s very muscular, accounting for her tremendous jumping ability. She also has long, sinewy legs and is very protective and territorial. She lets anyone within eyesight know she’s there, protecting her territory with her ferocious bark, with Cooper backing her up.

The front door? Forget ever thinking about coming in until we tell Maisie its “Okay.” If Maisie isn’t playing fetch or tug-o-war, she’s chewing one of her plastic bones, keeping her large pearly whites clean and her jaws strong.

Despite these traits, she’s sweet as can be. No matter what we’re doing, Maisie jumps up, giving several slobbery kisses to everyone in the room every 20 minutes. Even Cooper gets licked.