What Women Really Want

Let’s face it: Shopping for the women in your life can be a bit of a challenge, no matter how well you know them. Regardless of whether it’s Mother’s Day, her birthday, or your anniversary, we suggest you do things differently this time around — and by that, we mean don’t even consider purchasing a household appliance. You may have heard her say a new vacuum would be nice or that the washing machine is on the fritz, but no matter how much she needs it, gifting household appliances is not the way to go. Trust me.

Instead, why not aim to give her something that shows you care about, or at the very least have taken notice of, her hobbies and interests? To help you celebrate the women in your life who break barriers and demand gear that works as hard as they do, here’s some of my favorite apparel and gear from 5.11 Tactical.