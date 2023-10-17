Ruminations

You can find cheaper rifles. By the same token, eBay will sell you a demilled surplus parachute as well. However, if I were going to jump out of an airplane, eBay would not be my first stop for gear. If my life turns on the performance of some machine, I’m going to do that up right. The Zion-15 SPR is the top of the line from muzzle to butt.

If you need a rifle to ride in your patrol car, nestled behind the seat in your pickup truck when venturing into sketchy spaces, or remain safely secured in your bedroom closet for those times when something goes bump in the night, IWI is as good as it gets. The Zion-15 SPR strikes that elusive successful compromise between superlative long-range accuracy and room-clearing maneuverability. With refined particulars, svelte lines, and blistering performance, the Zion-15 SPR is your chaos vaccine. It’s the gun you need when you really need a gun.

For more information, visit https://iwi.us

CLICK HERE to watch the IWI Zion-15 SPR in action.