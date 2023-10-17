EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

IWI Zion-15
Special Purpose Rifle (SPR)

The Hotrod DMR
Written By Will Dabbs, MD
1

The IWI Zion-15 SPR sports an 18-inch barrel to maximize accuracy and downrange performance of the 5.56mm round
while still retaining compact dimensions for close quarters work.

The American-made Zion-15 Special Purpose Rifle (SPR) from Israel Weapon Industries is an optimized designated marksman rifle (DMR) based upon the classic Gene Stoner-inspired direct gas impingement AR-15 chassis.

Unlike your typical stubby run-of-the-mill carbine, the Zion-15 SPR offers greater muzzle velocities, tighter groups and more downrange thump. Featuring top-end features and truly superlative design, the Zion-15 SPR is everything you could want in an all-purpose defensive rifle. Whether the threat is up close or at a distance, it has you covered.

If the mission demands it, the Zion-15 SPR can also be configured as a room-clearing, close-range hotrod.

Ballistic Philosophy

The world seems to have gone utterly insane. We are never more than a single headline away from chaos. America in the Information Age is the reason those great old guys penned the Second Amendment in the first place back in 1789.

Sourcing a proper utility rifle is a bit like buying a parachute. You can cut corners when it comes to the brand of your toothpaste, shaving cream and mayonnaise; however, if it is a tool upon which your life might depend, it behooves us to do it up right. The IWI Zion-15 SPR is as good as it gets.

You can spend more or you could spend less than the Zion-15 SPR. However, you’ll not find nicer features and
performance for the money.

Pertinent Particulars

The Zion-15 SPR was inspired by the Mk12 designated marksman rifle developed by the Crane Naval Special Warfare Division for the U.S. Special Operations Command. Featuring an 18-inch 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium SOCOM profile heavy barrel, a 17-inch free float handguard with an integrated ARCA rail, B5 Systems premium furniture, and an IWI 2-stage Precision Match Trigger, the Zion-15 SPR is a serious rifle done seriously well. The feature set synergistically yields a weapon that offers superb long-range performance in a package that also takes corners indoors like it is on rails.

The original 5.56mm round was built around a 20-inch barrel. Downrange effectiveness of the diminutive 5.56mm bullet is obviously dependent upon velocity. We have steadily shortened the barrels on our tactical guns over the last half-century. The shorter you cut the barrel, the slower the bullets fly. Slow those tiny little bullets down too much, and you have created a very expensive .22 rifle. By contrast, the elongated 18-inch tube on the Zion-15 SPR strikes the perfect balance between high velocity and agility.

The custom full-length forearm with built-in ARCA rail is a seamless fit for a heavy-duty camera tripod.

The B5 Systems furniture perfectly interfaces with the human form. The sharply-angled pistol grip is beautifully stippled
and helps keep your elbow tucked tight when taking corners.

The custom forearm has plenty of M-LOK space along with a built-in ARCA rail that interfaces the rifle with a tripod.

It is in the little things where the Zion-15 SPR really shines. The B5 pistol grip defines a more square angle than the GI original. This tends to keep the strong side elbow tucked in tight as it should be for better control.

The flat-bottomed ARCA forearm readily accepts a bipod, tripod, or foregrip. The barrel nut is steel and indestructible. Additionally, in the free states the Zion-15 SPR comes standard with a 30-round Magpul P-Mag with a window. IWI didn’t have to equip the rifle with a top-end premium magazine, yet they chose to do so anyway.

At modest ranges expect single jagged holes. The ZION-15 SPR enjoys a prodigious reach.

Whether the mission is competition, patrol, or recreation, the Zion-15 SPR is accurate and effective from bad breath range
all the way out to the limits of the 5.56mm cartridge.

Ruminations

You can find cheaper rifles. By the same token, eBay will sell you a demilled surplus parachute as well. However, if I were going to jump out of an airplane, eBay would not be my first stop for gear. If my life turns on the performance of some machine, I’m going to do that up right. The Zion-15 SPR is the top of the line from muzzle to butt.

If you need a rifle to ride in your patrol car, nestled behind the seat in your pickup truck when venturing into sketchy spaces, or remain safely secured in your bedroom closet for those times when something goes bump in the night, IWI is as good as it gets. The Zion-15 SPR strikes that elusive successful compromise between superlative long-range accuracy and room-clearing maneuverability. With refined particulars, svelte lines, and blistering performance, the Zion-15 SPR is your chaos vaccine. It’s the gun you need when you really need a gun.

For more information, visit https://iwi.us

CLICK HERE to watch the IWI Zion-15 SPR in action.

1

