Legislators may not be calling for an all-out ban on all firearms, but they are taking a death-by-a-thousand-cuts approach. Case in point: The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) recently extended the “temporary” ban on exporting firearms, ammunition, and related components to non-governmental end users in select countries. The Gun Cranks sound off on the impacts we’ve already seen and what the extension could mean for the future of the firearms industry.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.