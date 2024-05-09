EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Haters Gonna Hate:
Firearm Export Restrictions

Ep. 228
Written By The Gun Cranks
2024
7
Legislators may not be calling for an all-out ban on all firearms, but they are taking a death-by-a-thousand-cuts approach. Case in point: The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) recently extended the “temporary” ban on exporting firearms, ammunition, and related components to non-governmental end users in select countries. The Gun Cranks sound off on the impacts we’ve already seen and what the extension could mean for the future of the firearms industry.

2024
