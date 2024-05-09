Grannies Don't Need Guns

Would be victim number one, a 72-year-old Seaside, Calif., woman who was strolling on a sidewalk by US-50 in South Lake Tahoe when a teenage mugger ran up, grabbed her purse, and yanked. Then he yanked again. No dice.

A third determined tug finally got Granny mad, so she pulled the purse away, swung it by the strap, and belted him in the face with it. The stunned mugger was last seen high-tailing into the Sierra sunset.

The maybe-armed stickup man probably didn’t know he was getting the real Ginger when he walked into Ginger’s Jar, a gift and antique shop in Carson City, Nev.

Ginger “Ginny” Parkinson, a grandmother and recovering stroke victim, must have looked like easy pickings as she hobbled about her shop, feather dusting knick-knacks.

The suspect, described as “big and scruffy,” suddenly and confidently sauntered in, pulled the old “poking the pistol in the coat pocket” trick, and announced to Ginny she was being held up. And that’s when his plan went straight to hell.

First, Ginny emptied half a can of pepper spray into Scruffy’s face, blinding him. Then, when he grabbed for her over the counter, she planted her (real, not store-bought) teeth in his wrist and started gnawing for the bone.

“I hope I gave him rabies,” Ginny later told reporters. “I wouldn’t give my money to that punk. He came after me with his left hand. He stuck it out, so I bit it.”

Ginny told police the man said he had a gun in his pocket, but she figured he’d show it if he really had one. The only post-traumatic stress disorder she reported was revulsion and nausea at having to bite Scruffy’s tattooed arm.