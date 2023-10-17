EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

IWI Zion-15 SPR

Optimized For Power & Accuracy
Written By Will Dabbs, MD
Continuing to expand the ZION family of rifles at IWI US, this 18″ Special Purpose Rifle (SPR) pays tribute to the MK12 with a modern-day update. To really understand what sets the Zion-15 SPR apart from its competition, Will Dabbs, MD, breaks the weapon down from butt to muzzle.

And while this particular rifle was designed by Israeli designers, it’s produced entirely in the United States by Americans for Americans.

For more information, visit https://iwi.us.

