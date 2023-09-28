Ruminations

This is one seriously radical shotgun. The TS12 feels lighter than it is, given its centrally-located center of gravity, but the chassis is just huge. The gun looks otherworldly just sitting on the bench. The bore axis is kept as low as possible to help control recoil and minimize muzzle flip. Unlike most 12-bores, the TS12 is actually comfortable to shoot.

So, what can you actually use this thing for? Don’t know, don’t care. It is the coolest-looking gun in the shop, every single time. However, unlike most other unconventional firearms, the TS12 is actually designed for serious combat use. That means reliability and straight shooting.

Additionally, having sixteen rounds on tap means you really don’t have to reload terribly often. I can think of nothing more effective or intimidating for home defense or patrol use. The TS12 is undeniably big, but it still moves quickly both indoors and out.