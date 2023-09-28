The IWI Tavor TS12
Big, Bad, and Beautiful
Guns readily fractionate down into certain discrete groups. Generally speaking, you can tell at a glance if a firearm is a handgun, a shotgun, or a rifle. After a couple of centuries of aggressive mechanical evolution, these are the commonly accepted species. And then there is the Tavor TS12.
The Tavor TS12 from Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) might just be incontrovertible evidence that aliens have actually visited Planet Earth. While the TS12 does indeed fire conventional 12-gauge ammunition, that is the only thing about this gun that is normal, predictable, or average. The TS12 is arguably the most advanced close-combat scattergun in the world.
Pertinent Particulars
When the gun-crafting wizards at IWI set out to build a new tactical shotgun, they started with a clean piece of paper. The basic action is a short-stroke gas piston-operated semiautomatic. There are two gas settings adjustable for different types of ammunition.
Unlike the vast majority of autoloading shotguns in the world, my TS12 really doesn’t much care what you feed it. Birdshot, buckshot, or slugs, this thing reliably eats them all without swapping out parts or having to hold your tongue in some certain critical position. The TS12 is, first and foremost, a combat implement, so they made it reliable. I run name-brand ammo, but I’ve yet to have a stoppage with mine, even with birdshot.
Most of the gun is formed from an indestructible Information Age polymer material. The TS12 includes a full-length Picatinny rail for optics and ample M-LOK space for accessories. The safety is a handy pushbutton located ahead of the trigger. There are four sling sockets for carry gear.
The most radical aspect of the TS12 is its feed system. The gun includes a trio of polymer magazine tubes that rotate around a central axis. You load or unload each tube separately from the rear. The charging handle is readily accessible with the weak hand and reversible for those who might be cursed with left-handedness. As is the case with most bullpup weapons, the location of the ejection port makes left-handed operation impractical. However, swapping to left-hand ejection is a factory option.
Each tube packs either four 3-inch rounds or five of the 2.75-inch sort. The gun weighs nine pounds but is only 28 inches long from muzzle to butt. The barrel is threaded for standard Benelli/Beretta choke tubes. Fill up each tube sequentially to charge the beast.
Trigger Time
Think of the TS12 as a five-shot autoloading shotgun with two instant reloads. Orient the gun at something you dislike and squeeze. The first six rounds flow forth as fast as you can pull the trigger. Then, the bolt locks to the rear automatically.
Press the magazine release paddle inside the trigger guard and rotate the magazine tube assembly. It locks in place over the next loaded tube, and the bolt closes on its own accord. That gives you another five semiautomatic rounds on tap. Repeat that exercise one final time, and you’ve just fired sixteen 12-gauge rounds in less time than it takes to describe. You can reload the TS12 from either side.
Ruminations
This is one seriously radical shotgun. The TS12 feels lighter than it is, given its centrally-located center of gravity, but the chassis is just huge. The gun looks otherworldly just sitting on the bench. The bore axis is kept as low as possible to help control recoil and minimize muzzle flip. Unlike most 12-bores, the TS12 is actually comfortable to shoot.
So, what can you actually use this thing for? Don’t know, don’t care. It is the coolest-looking gun in the shop, every single time. However, unlike most other unconventional firearms, the TS12 is actually designed for serious combat use. That means reliability and straight shooting.
Additionally, having sixteen rounds on tap means you really don’t have to reload terribly often. I can think of nothing more effective or intimidating for home defense or patrol use. The TS12 is undeniably big, but it still moves quickly both indoors and out.
Once fully tooled up, there really isn’t anything on the planet that could stand up against sixteen rifled slugs spit out of this monster. Additionally, whether on the range, on the beat, or just investigating why the dog won’t shut up at 2 o’clock in the morning, the TS12 is just scary as heck. If you’re ready to set yourself apart from the crowd and remain safe and secure doing it, this is your iron.
For more information, visit https://iwi.us.
