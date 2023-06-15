Feature Packed
Despite being considered an entry-level thermal scope, the ThOR LTV is stacked with features.
Equipped with an advanced sensor, this device detects infrared radiation emitted by objects and translates it into a clear and detailed image on the display. Offering superior image quality with improved resolution and enhanced detection capabilities, users can rely on this riflescope to identify targets in complete darkness, fog or other challenging environments.
The ThOR LTV stands out from the competition with its lightweight and compact design. Weighing under 1.5 pounds and measuring just over 11 inches in length, this riflescope offers unparalleled portability. It provides effortless maneuverability without compromising on performance and allows for easy integration with various firearms, ensuring a seamless shooting experience.
Another standout feature is the ATN ThOR LTV’s long battery life and internal battery system. With up to 10 hours of continuous use, this riflescope provides ample power to sustain extended operations without interruption. The built-in rechargeable battery eliminates the need for external power sources, further enhancing its portability.