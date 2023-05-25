The human body is an incredibly sophisticated machine. For example, the human retina is made up of around 91 million rods and 4.5 million cones, enabling us to see. Rod cells are responsible for vision in low-light conditions, while cone cells enable color and detailed vision in brighter environments.

In general, when light levels decrease, our eyes undergo a process called dark adaptation. However, there is a limit to how well we can see in the dark, a threshold that varies from person to person, making a weapon-mounted light a critical self-defense tool in low- or no-light conditions.

The Fenix GL06 Pocket Pistol Tactical Light illuminates a target area, providing much-needed visibility to identify objects, individuals, or potential hazards in circumstances where split-second decisions need to be made.