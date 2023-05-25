Fenix GL06 Pocket Pistol Tactical Light
Your Pistol’s New Best Friend
The human body is an incredibly sophisticated machine. For example, the human retina is made up of around 91 million rods and 4.5 million cones, enabling us to see. Rod cells are responsible for vision in low-light conditions, while cone cells enable color and detailed vision in brighter environments.
In general, when light levels decrease, our eyes undergo a process called dark adaptation. However, there is a limit to how well we can see in the dark, a threshold that varies from person to person, making a weapon-mounted light a critical self-defense tool in low- or no-light conditions.
The Fenix GL06 Pocket Pistol Tactical Light illuminates a target area, providing much-needed visibility to identify objects, individuals, or potential hazards in circumstances where split-second decisions need to be made.
Compact Design
The Fenix GL06 is engineered with compactness in mind. With dimensions of 2.8 inches in length and weighing only 1.27 ounces (excluding the battery), it effortlessly attaches to most compact and subcompact pistols. Its lightweight construction ensures minimal additional weight and bulk, allowing for ease of use and unhindered maneuverability.
High-Performance Lighting
Equipped with a CREE XP-G3 S4 LED, the Fenix GL06 delivers impressive lighting capabilities. It offers a maximum output of 600 lumens, which is remarkable considering its small size. The light casts a focused beam that reaches up to 140 meters, providing a clear view of potential threats or obstacles in low-light environments. Additionally, the GL06 features four lighting modes, including strobe and SOS, allowing for versatile use in various scenarios.
Easy Operation
The Fenix GL06 boasts a user-friendly interface, ensuring effortless operation even in high-pressure situations. Its single-side switch controls all functions, enabling quick access to different lighting modes with a simple press. The light also offers a momentary-on function, which allows for temporary illumination by pressing and holding the switch. This feature is particularly useful for signaling or assessing a situation without fully engaging the light.
Versatile Mounting Options
Designed for maximum versatility, the Fenix GL06 offers multiple mounting options. Its innovative Quick-Attach and Release (QAR) system allows for swift attachment and detachment, making it convenient for both tactical and everyday carry purposes. The light comes with two mounting plates, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of firearms.
A patented replaceable rail key design makes you sure your GL06 tactical light can attach securely to universal GLOCK and Picatinny rails, while the patented lever latch system ensures your GL06 is securely attached to your pistol or long guns. This flexibility makes the GL06 a suitable choice for those who own multiple pistols or frequently switch between firearms.
Durable Construction
Durability is a crucial aspect when considering tactical gear, and the Fenix GL06 excels in this area. Crafted from high-strength aluminum alloy, the Fenix GL06 features a hard-anodized finish that enhances its resistance to scratches and impacts. It’s also IPX6 water-resistant, ensuring reliable performance in adverse weather conditions. Robust construction ensures that it can withstand the rigors of tactical use, providing users with a reliable companion in the field.
The Fenix GL06 Pocket Pistol Tactical Light embodies the ideal blend of functionality, compactness and durability, making it easy to see why it’s become a go-to choice for individuals seeking a reliable tactical light for their compact or subcompact pistols.
Whether for self-defense, law enforcement, or everyday carry, the Fenix GL06 stands as a reliable tool that brings enhanced visibility and confidence to those who rely on it.
The Fenix GL06 Pocket Pistol Tactical Light retails for $84.95. For more information or to purchase, visit FenixLighting.com.