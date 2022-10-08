5 Myths About Smart Digital Optics

1. The Technology Is Too New

When it comes to the world of firearm optics, smart digital technology isn’t as new as many people think. Industry pioneer ATN Corp. began laying the groundwork for its Smart HD technology when the company was founded over 25 years ago. They were the first to introduce mainstream, affordable thermal optics and then continued to build on that technology.

In 2018, ATN introduced its 4th Generation line of products in both day/night digital systems, as well as a new thermal product line. The new lines boast the Obsidian 4 core with dual processor, offering much-improved image processing capabilities and lightning-fast performance.

Just as with other modern conveniences, like the computer or smartphone you’re reading this article from, ATN’s smart digital and thermal imaging optics are designed to help you be more efficient and proficient.