The Street-Legal 12-Ga. Komrad

The appropriately named semi-automatic 12-ga. shorty will accept both 2.75" and 3" shells, and features a standard side-mounted optics rail, interchangeable pistol grip inserts and threaded muzzle nut. A tri-rail forend and vertical forward grip round out the package. MSRP for the Komrad sits at $1,066, and it ships with a couple of K-USA’s own five-round magazines. Shooters will also find most original SAIGA magazines work in the Komrad as well.



After several hours on K-USA’s indoor range with the new Komrad, we left without any concerns with regard to its reliability. Granted, a few cycling issues were observed, but they could be attributed to either a weak shooting stance or failure to adjust the gas regulator when switching between slugs and buckshot. Settings on the adjustable gas regulator are marked “1” for high-recoiling loads and “2” for low-recoiling loads, but future iterations of the Komrad, or KS-12, will likely see a change to “H” and “L” markings to help eliminate any confusion on the range.