The Origins

The Stevens 520 began life in 1903 as a submitted patent by one John Moses Browning, which detailed a new shotgun with an internal hammer, locking-breech block, and a take-down design. The patent caught the interest of the J. Stevens Arms and Tool Company, as they knew slide-actuated repeating shotguns were becoming hot stuff at the dawn of the 20th century. However, they lacked such a model of their own to round out the product mix.



From the gun’s inception, Stevens offered the 520 with two standard, full-choked barrel lengths: 28" and 30". Guns were produced with Stevens rollmarks prior to 1929. After this point the design continued on in the form of various “department store” re-brands, which by some estimates are more plentiful than the Stevens-marked shotguns. Such examples of these 520s include the Ranger Model 30 for Sears, the Western Field Model 30 for Montgomery Ward, the Riverside Arms Model 520 and the J.C. Higgins “102.25.” Truly — a rose by any other name!



Two things conspired against the 520, nearly bringing it to death’s doorstep in the 1930s. The first was the introduction of the Model 620 in 1927. Savage (which had become Stevens’ parent company) was keenly aware the 520 was pug-ugly so the company rolled out the Stevens Model 620. Identical to the 520 internally, it differed only by virtue of a more “modern,” rounded profile to the receiver. The second existential threat to the 520 was the Great Depression, which poured cold water on firearms sales across the board.



Given a weak economy and a more-popular sister product cannibalizing demand, Savage began to warehouse 520s in the 1930s. However, the design was given a new lease on life at the dawn of World War II because the U.S. government needed combat firearms in a hurry, and bought up every repeating shotgun in Savage’s warehouse regardless of configuration.



Production of a handier “riot” version with a 20" cylinder-bored barrel (the 520-30) ramped up quickly for wartime. Many of these military 520-30s were further modified into “trench gun” configurations consisting of a bayonet lug and heat shield. About 35,000 of the Stevens 520s and 620s saw action — a figure exceeding the number of M1941 Johnson rifles used in combat!