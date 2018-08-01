Buckshot vs. Birdshot

Buckshot on the left; birdshot on the right. At "across the room" distances, there's not much difference.



Usually the two types of shells we tend to gravitate toward for self defense are some form of birdshot — a shell packed with dozens of tiny round metal balls, normally used for hunting birds — or buckshot — a shell packed with several larger metal balls, normally used for hunting medium-sized game such as deer. The idea, for self defense, is to inflict the right amount of damage on a target without jeopardizing anyone else should some of the shot miss the target. You’re also trying to avoid having any shot pass through the target and potentially harm anyone else. Some may choose to shoot a slug — a shell packed with a single large lead projectile — but this load is usually punishing for the shooter and almost always over penetrates.



This is no comprehensive training article about how to use a shotgun in a self-defense situation. We’re just going to focus on the matter of birdshot vs. buckshot and simply provide you with some key considerations for how to choose the right load or shell for your self defense shotgun.



Here are the basic differences:



Buckshot is comprised of nine pellets measuring about .32” or .33” in caliber. So, nine steels balls about about a 1/3 of inch in diameter. Birdshot is comprised of dozens of small steel balls. Buckshot is meant for medium-sized game. Birdshot is meant for bird hunting. (The size of birdshot varies depending on what type of bird you’re hunting; here we’re mainly referring to “number eight” birdshot, which means they are relatively small pellets.)



Which one is most effective in your home defense shotgun?



The answer to that question depends on your situation. Shooting buckshot is similar to shooting a .380 Auto or 9mm pistol cartridge. If you shoot that inside your house, it will go through walls. In fact, it may go through multiple walls. If you live alone and out in the woods then that may not be a problem. But if you have family members in the house or neighbors who are close by, the likelihood of over penetration is a serious problem. And that's maybe where birdshot may be a better option for you.



Since birdshot is very small the shot tends to under penetrate; it won’t travel through the walls of your house. That doesn't mean, however, it is ineffective against an unprotected bad guy.



A test in my backyard range shows how buckshot and birdshot perform. The bottom line: At about five yards’ distance, they’re pretty much equally effective



Granted, you can argue that the buckshot may be more effective because it'll penetrate better and you’ll have a good point. But if you're concerned about over penetration — you're concerned about other family members in the house — being armed with 12-gauge shotgun loaded with number eight birdshot will absolutely protect you and your family.



Why five yards’ distance? That’s essentially “across the room” for a defensive shotgun. With the birdshot you get what’s called a “rathole effect wound.” While there’s shot spread over approximately a 12-inch circle, a large portion of the shot concentrates in the middle of the target, creating a hole a couple inches wide — a very significant wound.