Spyderco Disarray Series

Here the Spyderco Tenacious Disarray and one of its Cobalt brethren.
Spyderco chose the hot-selling Tenacious for major upgrades in their 2025 line.

Spyderco is usually thought of as a “steady as you go” type of company but in 2025, they’ve put their foot on accelerator. There is a new color to crow about — Cobalt — and new handle textures and patterns, plus more Titanium frames than ever. The Spyderco Tenacious model, originally inserted in the line as a low budget satisfier, has sold very well and bloomed into the beneficiary of many of these niceties.

We’re featuring the new Spyderco Disarray with a Titanium frame and D2 steel blade. This model is designed with the Reeve Integral Lock (R.I.L.) — a huge upgrade in itself — with wild splashes of anodizing in a vivid Cobalt theme on the frame. The Tenacious Disarray has an overall length of 7.74″ and when folded, checks in at 4.38″. The blade is a Spear Point style 3.35″ in length and replete with the signature Spydie hole. The Disarray anodizing carries over to the rear locking slab and a black pocket clip completes the equation.

The new Spyderco Tenacious models with Titanium frames are outfitted with the Reeve Integral Lock (R.I.L.) as their blade locking mechanism — a major upgrade.

Why You’ll Like It

Hey, you only live once. Seriously, it’s good to see the deserving Tenacious get its due. I suspect its size has appealed to a lot of Spyderco fans and D2 Steel is enjoying a revival of late. D2 Steel is not a true stainless steel as it lacks a hair of Chromium content, but in my 30+ years of using and storing knives with it, all types of situations I’ve never had so much as a spec of rust — and it cuts like a house on fire. Kudos to Spyderco, the Tenacious has gone from budget bin to top-shelf fare in 2025. MSRP for the Disarray model is $225.

2025
