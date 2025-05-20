Spyderco Disarray Series

Spyderco is usually thought of as a “steady as you go” type of company but in 2025, they’ve put their foot on accelerator. There is a new color to crow about — Cobalt — and new handle textures and patterns, plus more Titanium frames than ever. The Spyderco Tenacious model, originally inserted in the line as a low budget satisfier, has sold very well and bloomed into the beneficiary of many of these niceties.

We’re featuring the new Spyderco Disarray with a Titanium frame and D2 steel blade. This model is designed with the Reeve Integral Lock (R.I.L.) — a huge upgrade in itself — with wild splashes of anodizing in a vivid Cobalt theme on the frame. The Tenacious Disarray has an overall length of 7.74″ and when folded, checks in at 4.38″. The blade is a Spear Point style 3.35″ in length and replete with the signature Spydie hole. The Disarray anodizing carries over to the rear locking slab and a black pocket clip completes the equation.