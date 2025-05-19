Roy's New Favorite Gun
Roy Huntington’s new favorite gun might be Taylor’s & Company Stallion .38 special revolver but only after he does a modification or two.
Get more revolver content every week!
Sign up to receive the Wheelgun Wednesday newsletter.
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact