The Springfield Armory Model 2020 Heatseeker is a compact chassis-based rifle crafted for shooters who demand bolt-action precision and AR-style modularity in a suppressor-ready platform.

With a Coyote Brown Cerakote finish, the bolt-action rifle is offered in .308 Win. or 6.5 Creedmoor (CM) and features a Sharps Bros. Heatseeker chassis. Machined from a solid block of 6061-T6 billet aluminum for strength without bulk, the chassis weighs a mere 1 lb., 3 oz. It includes a 14″ free-float handguard that weighs just 10 oz., with M-Lok on all four sides and dual QD sling mounts on each side.

In addition, the chassis is designed with AR-style features for maximum modularity. It’s outfitted with a buffer tube extension for mounting AR-pattern stocks, and is designed to accept AR-pattern pistol grips.

The Model 2020 Heatseeker comes outfitted with a B5 Systems Collapsible Precision Stock (CPS) that is adjustable for both length of pull and cheek height. It also comes with a matching CPS adjustable cheek piece. A B5 Systems P-Grip 23 is also included.

The foundation for the Model 2020 Heatseeker is Springfield’s custom-grade Model 2020 stainless steel action. This action features dual locking lugs, a fluted bolt and EDM raceways. Mated to that action is a free-floated 16” BSF barrel jacketed in a roll-wrapped carbon fiber sleeve and loaded under tension. The muzzle is threaded 5/8×24 to accept the suppressor or muzzle device of your choice, and features a thread-protector muzzle cap.

A TriggerTech Field Trigger, adjustable for a pull weight from 2.5-5 lbs., and a metal five-round AICS-pattern magazine round out the package. The result is a rifle with an .75 MOA accuracy guarantee.

MSRP: $2,355

Springfield-Armory.com

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.