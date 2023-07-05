Validation Of Armed Citizens

Enter The Predators

On the night in question, two criminals with long rap sheets burst in while the son was closing. One of the armed robbers waved a rifle around and, the paper reported, both perpetrators, “were shouting violent, obscenity-laced threats.” Said Shockey himself, “They made it clear that they would kill us.”

Shockey told reporters afterwards, “It was fast — an adrenaline moment. I had no time to react.”

But he found the time. When the rifle swept from Shockey to a young employee named Brian, the armed citizen drew his gun and shouted “Freeze!” Only two steps away, the gunman spun and brought his rifle to bear on Shockey.

He performed the indicated response.

The gunman fell after the armed citizen fired twice. One bullet struck the felon in the chest, the other in the neck. His rifle clattered harmlessly to the floor.

Then the second robber lunged for the dropped rifle. Shockey knew he only had a tiny fraction of time in which to stop him. He triggered another double tap. His second .45 slug missed harmlessly, but it didn’t matter, because the first had found the gunman’s thorax and dropped him cold.

The first perpetrator died of the wounds he forced Shockey to inflict. The second is alive at this writing at the hospital, facing a Felony Murder charge since he participated in a felony that led to the death of a human being, in this case his partner-in-crime.