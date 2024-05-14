A DIY Shotgun Bead That Will Actually Stay On Your Gun

I have a love/hate affair with high-visibility sights, especially those on the front of a shotgun. Speaking as somebody who has the proven ability to destroy an anvil using only cotton swabs, an itty-bitty piece of plastic on the end of a gun barrel is child’s play.

For those who might not be familiar with the concept, a high visibility fiber optic sight is essentially a small solid plastic tube which gathers up light along the length of the sight, then transports a basket full of photons to the end of the tube where the light leaps off into space. This makes the end of the tube glow with the collected light energy, resulting in a sight much brighter than a standard sight reflecting whatever light is currently available.

In daylight, fiber optic sights are a bit brighter than other high-viz sights. However, as the sun is setting and the shadows grow long, the sights are so bright it almost seems there is a battery hidden someplace.

For hunters who typically ply their trade at dawn, dusk and in vile weather, having such a nice shining blob at the end of your gun greatly increases the odds of success on everything from deer to dove and gobblers to gadwalls. Likewise, when you’re set to break the club record with the last set of crossing clays, it’s very reassuring to have a high-visibility dot on the end of your gun to help expedite the split-second coordination of eye, gun, target and trigger.