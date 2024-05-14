Springfield Armory Long-Action Model 2020 Waypoint Rifles

The Model 2020 long-action rifles are the latest addition to Springfield Armory’s Waypoint lineup. Precision manufactured in the United States, it’s available in 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, .300 Win. Mag., 300 PRC, .270 Win. and .30-06.

The heart of these rifles is the custom-grade Model 2020 action, designed to take advantage of the most advanced manufacturing methods to hold incredibly tight tolerances.

The Cerakote finished action features an integral recoil lug and is machined from pre-hardened stainless steel with EDM-cut raceways. The fluted bolt can be disassembled without tools and employs dual cocking cams.

Designed for hunters, the Model 2020 Waypoint family balances lightweight and rugged durability through the use of a premium, hand-painted, 100% carbon fiber stock by AG Composites that is hand-laid and pillar-bedded.

Available in both adjustable and standard configurations, the stock features QD mounts for versatile carry, M-Lok slots for mounting bipods and accessories, and is hand-painted in Ridgeline or Evergreen camo.

The long-action rifles are available with a free-floated carbon fiber-sleeved barrel — with subsurface fluting that reduces weight and provides cooling channels to promote cold-bore to warm-bore repeatability. In addition, the rifles are also offered with a traditional fluted stainless steel barrel. A TriggerTech “Field” trigger, adjustable from 2.5-5 lbs., provides a crisp, clean break.

MSRP for the Springfield Armory Model 2020 Waypoint ranges from $2,173 to $2,670.

For full specs on each model, visit Springfield-Armory.com.

