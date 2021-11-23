Caliber Selection

2. The next factor is how the gun points. When raising the gun to the firing position, do the sights line up naturally, or do you have to adjust your grip or hand angle after you’re in position? You want one that points naturally for you. Granted, you can learn to adjust your hands to compensate, but it’s better to have one that is right. I can shoot a GLOCK handgun well, but the grip angle is not natural, so I must work harder to be accurate. In contrast, I can pick up a 1911 and bring it on target effortlessly. Get one that points well for you.

3. The next item to look at is caliber selection. Should you choose a large caliber like a .45 ACP? Perhaps you would shoot better with a 9mm. If you get the first two factors right, caliber selection is less of a problem. Being able to hold the gun properly will allow you to control any of the commonly used calibers. Most people want the largest caliber they can handle. It’s a nice thought, but the critical factor in caliber selection is knowing which one gives you the control and ability to hit the target more often. The U.S. Army selected the 9mm after finding most soldiers hit the target more often with it than with a .45. They decided it was better to get more hits on target. They concluded while a .45 might do more damage when it hits, if your hit percentage is 30% lower, it’s not as effective as a 9mm. Choose a caliber that doesn’t require a struggle to shoot accurately.

4. The last main factor is affordability. It’s the old “Buy Once, Cry Once” argument. Is it better to purchase a less expensive gun until you can afford the best one for you? Or is it better to wait and get the best and only cry once? To me, it’s not so much a matter of price as it is a matter of value. My general advice is to buy the best handgun you can afford (that meets your needs) and stick with it.