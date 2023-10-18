Remington 870 Tactical DM

“BANG! Ouch! BANG! Wow-owwww! BANG! Jeez oh Pete …” This real-life quote from the shooting range highlights my recent willful violation of the first rule of gun writing: never volunteer to review tactical or deer hunting shotguns because 12-gauge slugs in quantity will hurt you — they hurt a lot.

But, as the new guy at GUNS, it was my duty to show, rather than tell, I can cut the proverbial mustard. Armed and on a mission, I figuratively hitched up my foundation garments and went to the shooting range to prove I’m a worthy Alpha Male among the other expert he-men writers here at America’s Greatest Gun Magazine. There I am, Boy Paladin, leading the thundering herd whilst slaying the grammar dragons with the stroke of a pen.

Unfortunately there wasn’t much bravado in evidence when I got home after putting the Remington 870 DM Hardwood shotgun through its paces. My whining about a sore shoulder, aching cheek and possibly dislocated snot-locker had my wife rolling her eyes clean out of her head. They landed on the floor and came to rest among the dust bunnies under the curio cabinet.

“Well, Hotshot, what did you learn?” she said with sarcasm, stunning a passing housefly.

What I discovered is the Remington 870 DM combines the proven functional reliability of a classic scattergun platform with the speed-loading abilities of a magazine-fed gun. Is this important to you? Read on and you’ll understand why the term Your Mileage May Vary applies to this particular hotrod of a shotgun.

I know it’s completely “old school” and therefore not cool, but I dearly love shotguns for home defense and room clearing. Back in my former life as a street cop, I was the last guy to give up my 10″ Remington 870 when they started issuing patrol rifles. I’d never argue against the effectiveness of a carbine but I’ve seen what an ounce of .72 caliber lead does to flesh at bad-breath distances and it’s hard to argue you could do more damage with anything short of a crew-served weapon.

Yet, for all the positives of a pump shotgun as a defensive arm, one of the primary kicks against the gun is the supposed “slow” loading of a tube magazine. It’s hard to argue the act of stuffing one round at a time into the action is anything but plodding compared to slapping a box magazine into the bottom of the gun. This fact is why the Remington 870 DM exists.