Keeping The Good Stuff

The original Python was a departure in several ways from the standard Colt double action design. Ever since the 1890s Colt’s double action sixguns had an ejector rod just sticking out in space with no protection. Smith & Wesson’s ejector rod locked at the front with a catch under the barrel and in 1907 Smith & Wesson started providing enclosed ejector rods on most of their N-Frame sixguns. Colt did not follow suit until 1955. The original idea for the Python was a heavy barreled .38 Special target pistol. When they realized what they had, they decided to make it a deluxe .357 Magnum complete with the full under lug, ventilated rib barrel, which was subsequently copied by other manufacturers, and an enclosed and protected ejector rod.

Colt has maintained this one-piece, heavy under-lug rib barrel on the new Python and it is still machined from bar stock. They did not take the path others have now taken, using a two-piece system with a barrel and the shroud. Sometimes change should not happen.

The action has been redesigned with fewer parts and should definitely be stronger, avoiding the timing problems the original Python was plagued with. Even though it still looks like the original Python, the top strap has been beefed up 30 percent. The rear sight is still fully adjustable and is now mated with a red ramp front sight held in place by an Allen screw. Colt offers other interchangeable front sight options including a fiber-optic style.

The new Python is offered in two barrel lengths, 4 1/4″ and 6″, and only in stainless steel. Unloaded weight is 42 and 46 oz. respectively. My test gun is quite attractive with no polishing mistakes. Grips have been somewhat redesigned with room at the top cut out for the thumb, which also makes ejection of spent cartridges easier. Gone are the days from most manufacturers when grips were nicely hand-fitted to the grip frame. These are fitted with two pins as well as a grip pin to maintain a tight fit. They are classified as “walnut,” however, again as with most manufacturers, today’s walnut is nowhere near what we used to see.