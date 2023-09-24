The End Of The Line

Colt stopped production of the Python in the closing years of the last century and collector prices soon kicked in. The $125 stopping me in the late 1950s looked awfully puny stacked up against collector prices of $3,000 or more. There would be no more Pythons for me. However, sometimes progress actually works on our side and now Colt has brought back the Python.

No, they have not copied the original. The 2020 Python does look like an original Python and any of the grips from my parts box for the older Python/Officers Model Match will fit the new version.