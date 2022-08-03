Assume for a second you’re in public when the unthinkable happens — two suspects begin shooting randomly at people. You’ve got your family with you, and there is no way out. Your first priority is the safety of your family, so you get them to the safest location possible and then take up a defensive position and wait for the police to arrive. It’s a situation nobody wants to find themselves, but in today’s social and political climate, you’ve got to be aware it could happen anywhere and anytime. Consider the police arriving on scene. Their primary focus is to find the guy(s) with guns and stop the carnage. But guess what? Now you’re a guy with a gun and you’re part of the scene. Do you know how to set yourself apart from the bad guys?

I can tell you that in this type of situation, every person with a gun is automatically assumed to be a bad guy until proven otherwise. There’s not going to be a chance to explain who you are and that you’re protecting your family. If you’ve got a gun pointing at or near someone, you’re an instant target. You’ve just met the criteria needed for them to use deadly force against you. Keep in mind the chaos of the situation and the fact that the police will be entering a scene with little and/or conflicting information. All they have is what they observe. So, I’ve decided to make some suggestions that may help you distinguish yourself as a potential good guy and not a threat. There are no guarantees in this situation, but there are actions you can take to demonstrate you mean no harm to anyone.