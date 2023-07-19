4 Stages Of Combat Handgun Retention

Contact

A contact engagement takes place when someone has actually made physical contact with your drawn handgun with the intention of wrestling it away from your hands. There are only two conditions and three positions of study in this, the second stage of combat handgun retention.

The first condition is that your opponent is successful in achieving a singlehanded grab on your handgun. The second condition is that your opponent has successfully gained a two-handed secured grip on your handgun.

Fortunately, solutions to the two-handed grab are the same as the single-handed grab, but may require a bit more effort to execute.

The first position in which your opponent can obtain a single or two-handed grip is to the starboard, or ejection-port side, in the case of a semiauto. The second position is a port-side grab. The final and most startling is dead center, right up front and personal, with either one or two hands vice-gripped to the barrel or slide of your handgun.

For either a port or starboard side grab from either a single or two-handed, maintain your strong shooting platform and solid grip. Now, pivot your upper body in the opposite direction of the grab while pulling the handgun down in a half-moon motion. This sudden movement will violently yank at your attacker’s grip, and he will be attempting to use the small muscles in his thumbs and fingers to hold up your entire body’s weight. The solution for both port and starboard side positions is the same, and it requires very little training to master these half-moon, gross motor skills.

The third and ugliest of the three contact engagement positions is dead-on your centerline, right in front of the muzzle. If he is a shootable subject and your particular weapon is not immobilized by his grip – in some cases, certain handguns may fail to fire, like if a 1911 slide is bumped out of battery – then simply execute a full trigger press. The best weapon retention technique, the one that works 100 percent of the time, is to simply shoot the bastard off the end of your gun.

If shooting the person is not an option, you’ve got a couple of failsafe alternatives. The first is what is called “Step Back and Kneel” (SBK). Simply step back and kneel on one knee while jerking back violently with your gun. This sudden rearward movement and change in elevation will violently yank at your attacker’s grip, and he will be attempting to use the small muscles in his thumbs and fingers to hold up your entire body’s weight.

Another technique is what is known as the “Knee Escape.” This is used if the assailant is pushing straight down on your muzzle, toward the ground forcefully with both hands. Maintain your strong grip and good shooting platform. Next, take the knee closest to your attacker, raise it up near your elbow and slide it quickly down the side your forearm, as if scratching a mosquito bite with the inside of your knee. Slide your knee past your grip and to the slide, slamming into his wrist as you pull up with both your hands. Be very careful not to cover your own knee with your muzzle.

At the conclusion of both the SBK and knee escape techniques, it is highly recommended to again step off 45 degrees to the line of attack to ensure that the assailant does not regain his grip on your handgun.