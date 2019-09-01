The Synergis

“Our engineering team has worked tirelessly to achieve all identified goals for this rifle. They’ve certainly exceeded each one,” said Steve Lamboy, Umarex senior director of strategic product development. “First, it’s a true repeater, providing 12 shots from a removable auto-indexing magazine. Second, it’s an under lever, meaning the fixed barrel and breech block are never out of line with the air cylinder as it would be if it was a break barrel. This means inherent accuracy. Third, its innovative cocking mechanism automatically advances the magazine and loads and seats a pellet into the breech chamber. Fourth, it achieves a velocity of 1,000 feet per second through our engineering collaboration on our new Airflow Boost Technology. And finally, we incorporated a full shroud to silence the rifle like you’d find on quality PCP air rifles, like the Gauntlet.”