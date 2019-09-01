Enter to win Rock Island Armory TAC Ultra FS 1911 Prize Package!

The paradigm-shifting Synergis from Umarex is the first 12-shot repeating gas piston pellet rifle.

Umarex USA’s revolutionary Synergis is the first 12-shot repeating gas piston pellet rifle. An under-lever rifle design, it features an in-line repeating action, fixed barrel and removable magazine.

The rifle has an under lever, meaning the fixed barrel and breech block are never out of line with the air cylinder.

“Our engineering team has worked tirelessly to achieve all identified goals for this rifle. They’ve certainly exceeded each one,” said Steve Lamboy, Umarex senior director of strategic product development. “First, it’s a true repeater, providing 12 shots from a removable auto-indexing magazine. Second, it’s an under lever, meaning the fixed barrel and breech block are never out of line with the air cylinder as it would be if it was a break barrel. This means inherent accuracy. Third, its innovative cocking mechanism automatically advances the magazine and loads and seats a pellet into the breech chamber. Fourth, it achieves a velocity of 1,000 feet per second through our engineering collaboration on our new Airflow Boost Technology. And finally, we incorporated a full shroud to silence the rifle like you’d find on quality PCP air rifles, like the Gauntlet.”

A 3-9x32 airgun scope comes standard with the Synergis and attaches to the rifle’s Picatinny rail.

The Synergis is powered by the patent-pending Airflow Boost Technology with an auto-loading probe mechanism automatically seating a pellet from the magazine into the chamber upon cocking and reaches 1,000 fps with lead pellets. 

The .177-cal. Synergis feeds from a 12-round detachable magazine,
ensuring you have all the ammo you need!

The removable rotary magazine packs in 12 .177-caliber pellets to ensure you have enough ammo on board to take out all the tin cans and pests that end up in your domain. And to ensure you hit your targets, the Synergis comes standard with a 3-9x32 airgun scope mounted on the rifle’s Picatinny rail. The fully shrouded barrel helps keep sound to a minimum, making this paradigm-shifting air rifle as quiet as possible.

Despite all this performance and capability, the Umarex Synergis has an MSRP of only $169.99.

For more info: https://www.umarexusa.com/umarex-synergis-177-black, Ph: (479) 646-4210


