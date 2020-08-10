The Ruger, A Rookie And Redemption

The Field

Dave arrived in camp with the rifles the evening before our hunt. Tearing fingernails opening cases, we got our first look at the Hawkeye Long-Range Hunter. It looked delightfully trim! Any “long-range” moniker puts me in mind of long, heavy barrels and bulbous stocks. The stainless, hammer-forged barrel was slender enough the muzzle was bumped up slightly in diameter to accommodate the 5/8-24 threading securing the radial-ported brake. Deaf enough already, I promptly took a wrench to the brake and replaced it with the supplied cap. Two front swivel studs handily accommodated both sling and bipod.

The stock was well suited to hunting. No needless bulk. Three spacers allowed length adjustment from 12-3/4″ to 14-1/4″. The Picatinny rail, secured to the receiver with four stout 8-40 screws, added 20 minutes of gain (up-slope to the rear) so long zeroes wouldn’t tug scope adjustments to their extremes.

For my purposes, this rail was of no benefit — it forced a high line of sight, pulling my cheek off the stock. I needed a comb pad. Mercifully, the receiver was standard Ruger with scallops to accept Ruger rings. With the sun setting, I spun the ring screws loose enough to slide the Leupold VX-3i ahead so it wouldn’t bang my noggin, then snugged it all and joined the others at the range.