The Ruger, A Rookie And Redemption

Learning Occurs
Chasing an engineering degree at the University of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, Hans worked in the campus machine shop. There he met a fellow who had interned at Ruger’s Prescott operation. “He liked the job and the staff and was later hired. He encouraged me to apply there,” Hans said.
Taska joined Ruger as a manufacturing engineer eight years ago. No need to ask if he still enjoys it, I decided. A hint of interest from anyone is his cue to explain anything you might want to know about building a Security-9. This 9mm autoloader “is hammer-fired, with a glass-filled nylon grip frame, aluminum chassis and carbon steel barrel and slide. It has a 15-shot magazine, drift-adjustable rear sight, fixed white-dot front.…” Then Hans really gets deep in the manufacturing weeds.