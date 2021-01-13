Loads

All my shooting was done with handloads using .22-250 Hornady brass and two 75-grain Hornady bullets — the BTHP at 0.981″ long and the plastic-tip ELD-M measuring 1.121” overall. The loads I used came right out of the Hornady #10 manual, working up to the maximum listed, 37.9-grain Alliant RL-17 rated at 3,300 fps, and 41.0-grain Hodgdon Superperformance at 3,350 fps. The Hornady velocities were taken in 24″ barrels. In the 22″ barrel of my rifle the Oehler 33 chronograph showed 3,220 fps with RL-17 and 3,255 with Superperformance.

A gripe I have with this, and most rifles, is they can’t seem to get barrel twist, barrel throating, and magazine length all working together. The 1:9 twist is acceptable — depending on bullet profile, the barrel throat will allow a cartridge overall length of 2.500″ to 2.600″. But to fit the magazine, maximum overall cartridge length is limited to 2.388″. The 75-grain bullets must be fairly deep-seated and then they have to jump as much as 0.21″ to reach the rifling. I don’t consider this a deal-breaker as the accuracy was excellent. Some handloaders like a bit of free bullet travel to reduce peak pressure. I just like having the option to seat bullets out to the rifling and still having them fit the magazine.

Both bullets stabilized in the 1:9 twist shooting in temperatures of around 50 degrees F. According to the online JBM stability calculator the longer ELD-M bullet becomes only marginally stable at a temperature of 0 degrees F. Which is why, come deer season, I’ll be using the Hornady 75-grain BTHP at 3,200+ fps.

