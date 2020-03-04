A Scout Defined

There are several online groups dedicated to the Scout rifle. They run the gamut from embracing the original concept to those interested in a short AK-type rifle. Apparently some folks think anything you can mount a forward scope on magically becomes a Scout. They point to the fact the Scout rifles continued to evolve, but I remain more of a purist

The original Scout rifle’s distinguishing features are:

• Magazine-fed bolt action. Detachable box magazine and/or stripper clip charging is desirable but not mandatory.

• Unloaded weight of 6.6 lbs. with a maximum weight of 7.7 lbs.

• Overall length of 39″ or less.

• Forward-mounted long-eye-relief telescopic sight of low magnification.

• Reserve iron sights desirable but not mandatory.

• Good trigger.

• Fitted with a practical sling (such as a Ching Sling) for shooting and carrying.

• No more power than the .308 Winchester is necessary.

• Built-in bipod is desirable but not mandatory.

• Should be able to shoot into two MOA or less at 200 yards (4″).

• Magazine capacity not to exceed five rounds.

Developed in conjunction with Gunsite, the Ruger Gunsite Scout Rifle (GSR) is true to Jeff Cooper’s concept. The rifle features the Gunsite name rollmarked on the receiver and engraved on the grip cap of laminate stock models.