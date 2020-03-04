In The Field
My grandson Austin took his first elk with the GSR and my daughter Ashleigh wanted to use it for an upcoming deer hunt. I wanted to work up a handload for her which would be effective but still soft shooting. The result was a 165-gr. Hornady SST on top of 42.0 grains of IMR 489 in Black Hills Match cases. Chrono results from a 20-round string averaged 2,495.8 fps with an extreme spread of 21 fps.
A three-round group at 100 yards measured 0.944". I’m sure a good rifleman could do better but it’s well within minute-of-deer and I was very happy with it considering it’s a stock Scout. My daughter was successful in her hunt, taking a nice Arizona mulie with the load.