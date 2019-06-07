Ruger 10/22 Custom Competition

Tool For The Times

The timing of the introduction couldn’t be better. Rimfire competition is exploding in popularity with some great new tactical, precision rifle and silhouette games in play. Since many of them adhere to strict time limits, an accuracy-tuned, semi-auto is a decisive advantage. It’s the perfect competitive instrument to put you in the winner’s circle.



My go-to 10/22 has been the snappy looking, stainless steel, bull barrel Target Model. I’ve liked its looks, its weight and — fed Aguila Rifle match ammo — its ability to knock out 1", 5-shot groups at 100 yards. Yet, compared to the new Custom Competition model, it’s a big, stolid beast while the new Ruger guy on the block is lithe and lively.



There’s a dynamic to the new model. With its 16.12" fluted and compensated barrel, an overall length of 36" and a weight of 6 lbs., it feels dynamic in your hands. You could simply say it’s a “well-balanced package,” but there’s so much more.



The weight of the Custom Competition is equally distributed between your pistol grip hand and your forward hand. When you shift the gun left or right, you don’t have to stand there and wait for the barrel to arrive. It’s there — immediately. This subtle “pointability” makes all the difference when seconds count. Ruger’s Custom Shop got it right.



Adding to the dynamic is its highly textured stock with “grippy” hand grooves radiused into both sides of the forearm and a fully adjustable cheek rest, which can be fine-tuned, horizontally and vertically — even reversed — to accommodate a variety of optics and faces to provide a stable and repeatable cheek weld for the competitive shooter.