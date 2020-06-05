Start With .22s

It’s a good idea to have something to shoot .22 rimfire cartridges. The .22 LR is useful for controlling pests in the garden or outbuildings and the ammunition is compact, relatively inexpensive and widely available. Something like a Ruger Mark IV or Browning Buckmark pistol with a sight rail holding a low-power scope or red-dot sight can do quite nicely while being handy for easy storage and access.

There are so many good .22 rifles, old and new, I’d hardly know where to begin making a recommendation. Worthwhile features include stainless/synthetic construction, detachable magazine for quick loading/unloading and a rail for a scope or reflex sight. However, one of my favorite .22s is a Winchester 61 pump with none of those features. I never claimed to be consistent.

I yield to no one in my admiration for .22 rifles but more and more I use them mainly for practice and for plinking. For practical use in controlling vermin and for hunting, I’ve come to dote on the .22 Magnum. The ammunition is expensive compared to .22 LR but inexpensive compared to most centerfires. Compared to .22 LR the .22 Mag. shoots flatter, drifts less in the wind, is easier to hit with and is far more effective, especially on vermin or game bigger than gophers and squirrels.

I’ve owned a Winchester 9422M since about 1975, a beautiful classic rifle. These days my favorite and my most-used rifle is a Ruger American Compact in .22 Magnum. It is accurate, reliable, rugged and moderately priced.