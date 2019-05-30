New Ruger PC Carbine Models

And, there’s more, as they say on television. This tough little carbine takes down quickly for travel and cleaning, and it can be stored in a tight space. Right, it’s well suited for an emergency gun for the backcountry, whether on an ATV, behind the seat of a 4X4 or in a backpack.



Takedown is pretty simple. Simply remove the magazine, lock back the bolt to verify the chamber is empty, press a recessed lever and give the subassemblies a twist. They come apart in a jiffy. Reassembly is a reversal of the process.



Add another plus: The Ruger PC Carbine utilizes Ruger 10/22 trigger components for a light, crisp pull with minimum overtravel and a quick reset.



What about magazines? Here’s another feature worthy of attention. Ruger designed this carbine to accept common Ruger and/or GLOCK magazines. It ships from the factory with an SR-Series/Security-9 pistol magazine well installed, but an additional mag well included accepts GLOCK magazines. You can also purchase a Ruger American pistol magazine well from ShopRuger.com.



Each carbine comes with a single SR-series pistol magazine and hex wrenches to adjust the buttpad spacers, remove/mount the charging handle and rear sight adjustment.



Take note older GLOCK magazines with only one magazine latch slot can be used, but you’ve got to leave the mag release button on the left side, where it is when shipped from the factory. According to Ruger, this is because such magazines may not properly lock into the mag well if the release button is reversed.



Incidentally, the Model 19115 has a 17-round capacity, while the other two models have 10-round capacities.



You get it all at an MSRP of $729.



For more info: http://www.ruger.com/, Ph: (336) 949-5200