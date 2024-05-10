EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Too Hot To Carry

GMP #232
Written By Brent Wheat
It’s summertime, and the living is easy … unless you’re carrying a gun! In this episode, American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale shares tips on how to make carrying a firearm in the summer a less sweaty endeavor.

To learn more, check out Tom’s article “Summer Clothing Carry Tips.”

Products Mentioned in the Show:

• Viktos Low Key Chest Rig, viktos.com

• Bodyguard Switchblade Bulletproof Backpack, bulletproofbodyguard.com

• Bakcou Mule eBike, https://bakcou.com

