Marlin Memories

Family Trainer

I learned to shoot with the Mountie as did my kids and grandkids. A few years ago I found another one at a reasonable price. My two daughters learned to shoot with the original and now the three of us try to get out once a week to shoot and then go have breakfast. Want to guess what rifle we shoot? Actually, now it’s “rifles” as I have two Marlin Mounties set up with receiver sights.



I recently found one of the pistol-grip Marlin Model 39A’s with a good action and perfect rifling so it was totally refinished (both the stock and the metal parts) and went off to my granddaughter. My oldest grandson used his to keep the varmints off the family property in Montana. His dad had used my original 39M to shoot ground squirrels off the local golf course every morning before they opened. Those days are long gone!



Back in the early days, I used all three types of .22’s, Shorts, Longs and Long Rifles. Now I can’t remember the last time I saw a box of .22 Longs and .22 Shorts are also rare. I thought it was pretty special I could load any of these — in any order — in my Marlin and they would all shoot, every time.



Every shooter should begin with a .22 rifle. I enjoy my old Marlin almost as much today as I did in the 1950s but nothing can capture those original moments. I think .22’s are so important that when one of my grandkids gets married, their wedding present is a .22 rifle. I do take a little more modern approach and gift them with a Ruger 10/22, which is much easier to find.



The Marlin 39 seems like a simple little rifle, however note the following from Bill Ward’s excellent Walnut and Steel — Vintage .22 Rifles (2014):

“Although the action of the M39 appears fairly simple and straightforward, I think looks can be deceiving, for there is something akin to mechanical slight-of-hand going on as the action is opened. Examination of the bolt will reveal some fairly complex machining is necessary to accommodate the requirements of feeding, chambering, firing, extraction and ejection … As the lever is opened, the bolt is pulled to the rear, with the front lever extension bearing on a downward projection of the firing pin as well as a slot in the underside of the bolt. The rearward movement of the bolt also cocks the hammer. Pulling back up on the lever, the cartridge is placed directly in front of the forward moving bolt for a virtually jam-proof straight-line feed.



“Continuing to lift the lever results in final chambering with a single extractor snapping over the rim of the case as the bolt is fully closed. Lockup is accomplished by the tip of the forward lever extension bearing on a projection at the bottom of the bolt. Finally, after firing, the empty case is pulled up by the extractor and as the bolt continues its rearward movement, a spring-loaded arm attached to the left receiver wall contacts the base of the cartridge and kicks it out to the right. The fact this could be accomplished with relatively few moving parts attests to the design genius of Lewis Hepburn, Andrew Burgess and John Marlin himself.”



What does the future hold for Marlin? Who knows? Just about the time they’ve managed to bring out leverguns worthy of the Marlin name again, Remington finds themselves trying to work through bankruptcy. I still keep my eyes open for any of the older Marlin .22’s on the used racks. With the first four great grandkids already arriving, it’ll be a while before this family no longer needs another .22 Marlin.

