James River Armory’s BM59 Rifle — A Handsome Classic

James River Armory was founded some 16 years ago, initially to provide reproduction Civil War-era firearms for re-enactors and collectors. Based in North Carolina, the company remanufactured Italian-made muskets that gained popularity. From there, the company moved into another more recent era, with firearms from the WWII and Vietnam period. The company began producing the Rockola M1 Carbine and then the M14, and now comes the BM59.



This is an interesting rifle. Hitting the scale at about 9.7 lbs. empty, it has an overall length of 43.11", a new receiver and new American-made barrel cut on a 1:10" twist. There’s an integral bipod and muzzle brake/flash suppressor and a grenade launcher sight. Essentially, it’s a brand new rifle with gas operated piston and rotating bolt, built on an M1 Garand receiver so it’s got a longer bolt stroke.



One thing I observed in some of my research is the rifle operates best with NATO-spec 147-gr. 7.62x51 ammunition; commercial .308 Winchester ammunition is not recommended. This is no slouch as a cartridge, and it has been used in matches all over the landscape.

