As for the savings in strategic materials by switching from big to intermediate cartridges, I have not been able to find German figures in savings. But Mr. Chivers gives the following figures when comparing the Russian’s big 7.62x54mmR to the 7.62x39mm intermediate. For every million rounds produced, the smaller cartridge saves four tons of cartridge case alloy, a ton and a half of gunpowder and more than a ton of lead.



Now to get personal: Early in my gun’riting career, I was primarily a big game hunter and varmint shooter, and I paid not one whit of attention to Intermediate cartridges. Now later in life, following my bent of historical interest, I find myself a shooter and reloader of the first two intermediate cartridges.



Until a few years ago, I would never have dreamed of owning a World War II vintage German MP44. They are amazingly expensive and being capable of full-auto fire, they are strictly regulated by the Federal Government. However, life’s turns surprise you sometimes. I paid the money, filled out the forms and now have one. Hundreds of 7.92x33mm Hornady factory loads and my own handloads have passed through it.



Hornady makes 0.323 inch, 125-grain bullets. For some reason, they are hollowpoints. I laid in a couple thousand when buying my MP44. Prvi Partisan (Serbia) makes fine quality brass and I bought 1,000 rounds.



I freely admit to knowing next to nothing about AK’s of any sort. Although I currently have a Yugoslavian made SKS on hand, I’ve hardly fired it––yet. My shooting experience with 7.62x39mm has overwhelmingly been with Ruger Mini-30s. The following is a detail worthy of note. As said before, the nominal bullet diameter as determined by the rounds’ inventors was 0.310/0.311 inch. However, Ruger uses American .30-caliber barrels on their Mini-30s, meaning 0.300-inch bore and 0.308-inch grooves.



What does this mean? Handloads should use 0.308-inch bullets, and my Lyman dies even came with two case-neck expanding balls. One is for 0.308-inch bullets, the other is for 0.311-inch bullets. So far my reloading has been with Nosler 125-grain .308 bullets. However, I’ve also shot a quantity of Federal and Prvi Partisan (Serbian) factory loads. Pulled bullets from the former measure of 0.309 inches and from the latter 0.310 inches. Currently I have two Mini-30s and both types of factory ammo run through them perfectly.



These Mini-30’s are the Ranch Rifle configuration with synthetic stock and 16-inch barrel extended to 18 inches by the flash suppressor. One wears a 2.5X Leupold scope. The other has just been fitted with a dual-purpose day/night scope (which I will report on once I master its functions). I have 5- and 20-round magazines for them.



My MP44 is stock German military, 16-inch barrel, 30-round magazines, used only outdoors as most were. I’ve had know-it-all types say rather smugly, “Your AK sure has seen better days.” Conversely, those truly in the know do a double take when they see it and timidly ask, “Can I pick it up?”



And my good friend, retired Denver cop and former Thunder Ranch instructor, Rob Rathburn is a good example. When he visited here a few years back, the gun he asked first to try was my MP44.