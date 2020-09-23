Altor Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Prize Package!

Trijicon Huron

2.5-10x40 hunting rifle scope
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
5

A friend of mine made an astute observation: “You buy rifle scopes on faith. They all look good on paper and coming out the box but you quickly find out if it’s worth a damn.” He was absolutely right.

Fortunately, it’s easy to have faith in the new Huron hunting rifle scope line from Trijicon. This new lineup of four scopes essentially take the same high-performance glass and build quality of Trijicon tactical scopes and puts it into a more cost-effective package for hunters.

I got to use the Huron in west Texas and the hype matched performance. Though I didn’t take any game, at the range the superb glass was fantastic both at twilight and noon, while the scope itself survived dusty and violent jeep rides without any change in zero. If you’re ready to upgrade from a “box store” scope, the Huron line would be a major step up — without having to sell a kidney!

MSRP: $699

www.trijicon.com

2020
5

