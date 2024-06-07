You Asked, We Answered

EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Catch the replay of our first-ever live Q&A with GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat, American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale, American COP Editor Erick Gelhaus and Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington. From training recommendations and whether barrel tuners work to opinions on revolvers for concealed carry, no subject was off limits … except one!

