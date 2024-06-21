Longtime GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner contributor Mike Venturino passed away on June 9, 2024. In this special tribute episode, Roy Huntington and Brent T. Wheat share their memories of “Duke.”

RELATED LINKS

• Passing — Contributing Editor Mike “Duke” Venturino

• Remembering Mike by Dave Workman

• Montana Musings by Mike “Duke” Venturino

• Shooting Iron by Mike “Duke” Venturino

Music: Heartbreaking by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ via Incompetech

