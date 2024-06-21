EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

A Tribute To
Mike "Duke" Venturino

GMP #238
Written By Brent Wheat
Longtime GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner contributor Mike Venturino passed away on June 9, 2024. In this special tribute episode, Roy Huntington and Brent T. Wheat share their memories of “Duke.”

RELATED LINKS

Passing — Contributing Editor Mike “Duke” Venturino

Remembering Mike by Dave Workman

Montana Musings by Mike “Duke” Venturino

Shooting Iron by Mike “Duke” Venturino

 

Music: Heartbreaking by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ via Incompetech

