EXCLUSIVES: Gun "Safety" 102 1/2

Thompson/Center Is Back!

GMP #240
Written By Brent Wheat
2024
35
; .

Thompson/Center is dead and gone, right? Wrong! T/C is once again family-owned and in the midst of a rebirth. GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington have the inside scoop!

RELATED LINK

• Thompson/Center, tcarms.com

EPISODE SPONSOR

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Riton Optics.

Riton Optics has a solution for your optics needs, but the very latest from Riton is the 3 Tactix lineup of pistol red dots. The 3 Tactix PRD, MPRD, and EED marry with the RMR, RMSc and ACRO footprint, respectively, and offer the features you need for that EDC or competition pistol.

Learn more about the 3 Tactix Red Dots or the entire lineup at www.ritonoptics.com and use code GUNS24 for 15% off at checkout.

