The Zen of Combat: Soft Skills

“Soft Skills” are the things we should be doing prior to combat, to perhaps avoid a fight altogether. In this episode we talk to Steve Tarani, well-known author, trainer and real-world operative, who explains why using soft skills is preferable to a gun fight, and why they work for everyone regardless of age, fitness or fighting skill level.

RELEVANT LINKS:

AmericanCop.com – Soft Skills

stevetarani.com

Steve Tarani’s Latest Book: Your Most Powerful Weapon

EPISODE SPONSORS

1791 Gunleather — Our appreciation of the Second Amendment fuels our passion for gunleather and its representation of the original patriots of this great nation. 100% Certified American Steerhide, and four generations of professional leather artisans creating the perfect firearm holsters. Carry your firearm with pride knowing that each 1791 Gunleather holster is handcrafted to be the best holster for your firearm. See our full product lineup at 1791gunleather.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (7/30/2021)

Previous: #89 – DIY Gunsmithing: What tools do you need?

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].