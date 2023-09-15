EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Marlin Magic — GMP #200

With Roy Huntington
Written By Brent Wheat
4

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

In this 200th episode, unofficial co-host Roy Huntington joins us to discuss the “new” Marlin lever-action rifles — the first since their purchase by Ruger.

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Keep your essentials safe and cool, even during a power outage, with the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge — a revolutionary solar-powered fridge-on-wheels that can protect your food, drinks, and medicine during emergencies.

Visit 4Patriots.com and use code GUNMAG to get 10% off your first purchase of the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge or anything in the store.

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is supported by Creedmoor Sports.

Creedmoor Sports is your destination for all things precision shooting.  Whether you’re new to the sport, an experienced target shooter, or a die-hard competitive shooter; Creedmoor Sports has what you need to take your game to the next level. creedmoorsports.com

Never miss an episode! Subscribe to our YouTube channel or sign-up for our newsletter to get the GUNS Magazine Podcast delivered straight to your inbox each week.

4

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Yellow text on dark background that reads
Marlin Magic
In this 200th episode, unofficial co-host Roy Huntington joins us to discuss the "new" Marlin lever-action rifles — the first since their purchase by Ruger.
Read Full Article
red and white text that reads
Alarm in Albuquerque
What the heck is happening in Albuquerque? The Governor of New Mexico just outlawed carrying guns despite the U.S. and State Constitution, along with...
Read Full Article
Leupold RX-1500I...
If you’re going afield with intentions of lethally pestering antelope, mountain goats or even deer at longer-than-spitting distances, you need this gizmo...
Read Full Article