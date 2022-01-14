EXCLUSIVES: The Ruger Marlin is here!

Choosing the Best Micro 9mm Pistol

Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #115 — January 14, 2022
Written By Brent Wheat
It’s the hottest trend in firearms: “Micro” 9mm’s.  These small, enhanced-capacity handguns —many with red dot optic-options — are taking the market by storm.  However, like all fads, the question remains: is it really “a thing” or just marketing hype?

EPISODE SPONSORS

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Luth-ARs founder, Randy Luth, has been a driving force in the firearm industry for almost 40 years starting as a machinist to founding DPMS/Panther Arms. In 2014 Randy introduced his affordable, lightweight, fully adjustable buttstock, the MBA! Luth-AR is now your one-stop-shop for high-quality USA made AR parts, custom accessories, rifle kits, build kits, Grips and Handguards! To find out more visit www.luth-ar.com.

