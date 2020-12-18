Despite rising case numbers and increased COVID-19 restrictions, many — including myself — will venture out this holiday to visit family and friends, or simply get away. Whether you’re driving, flying, traveling across the country or only going across town, you’re going to need some form of entertainment.

If you’re tired of the same old Christmas tunes, we’ve curated a playlist of five of our favorite GUNS Magazine Podcast interview episodes to listen to on the road, in the air or at home while hiding from relatives. (Don’t act like you haven’t done that before.)

Stream below or download the episodes on your favorite podcast player, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Amazon Music, and listen on-the-go wherever you are this holiday season.