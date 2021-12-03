EXCLUSIVES: Top Tools for Optics Mounting

Go Long! How to Shoot a Pistol at 100 Yards

Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #109 — December 3, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
Impossible, right? Are you sure you can’t hit with a typical defensive pistol at 100, 200 or even 300 yards? In this episode, Roy Huntington tells you how and why you should consider long-distance pistol shooting.

Tiger McKee – https://shootrite.wordpress.com/

The GUNS Magazine Podcast is presented by Luth-AR.

Next: Friday (12/10/2021)
Previous:#108 – Revolver Action Jobs: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].

 

