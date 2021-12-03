0
Go Long! How to Shoot a Pistol at 100 Yards
Presented by Luth-AR: GUNS Magazine Podcast #109 — December 3, 2021
Impossible, right? Are you sure you can’t hit with a typical defensive pistol at 100, 200 or even 300 yards? In this episode, Roy Huntington tells you how and why you should consider long-distance pistol shooting.
