Hardware Store Guns

Many guns in the early 20th century were sold through general merchandisers and hardware stores, often under the store’s own brand name. The big secret was J.C. Higgins, Ted Williams, Western Field and other brands were frequently made by the “big-name” gun builders such as Marlin, Savage, Winchester and others.

